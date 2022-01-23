Kogi NUJ extols Yahaya Bello for massive infrastructural development in Lokoja

By Stephen Adeleye

The Kogi State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), has commended Gov. Yahaya Bello over the massive infrastructural development, especially in Lokoja metropolis, and in other parts of the state.

The council made the commendation in a communiqué issued at the end of the maiden 2022 Congress, held on Saturday at the NUJ Press Centre, Lokoja.

The communiqué which was jointly signed by the council’s Chairman and Secretary, Mr Adeiza Momohjimoh, and Mr Seidu Ademu respectively, specifically commended the governor for the construction of the Lokoja Civic Center and Ganaja junction flyover, as ell as township roads, among others, describing them as legacy projects.

The congress, however, stressed the need for government to urgently pay attention to some roads that are in bad condition in Lokoja metropolis.

Such roads included: Lokoja-Zango-Kabba junction road, Zone 8 round about to House of Assembly road as well as the Mount Patti road,…