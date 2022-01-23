NGX gains N810bn ahead of first MPC meeting

By Chinyere Joel-Nwokeoma

The Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) has posted a growth of N810 billion ahead of the first 2022 Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) slated for Jan. 24 and 25.

The market capitalisation, which opened last week at N23.951 trillion garnered N810 billion or 3.38 per cent to close at N24.761 trillion, Jan. 21.

Also, the NGX All-Share Index inched higher by 1,502.68 or 3.38 per cent to close at 45,957.35 from 44,454.67 posted in the proceeding week due to gains by some blue chips.

Some analysts who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos attributed the rally to share buyback by Dangote Cement and anticipation of improved earnings for the 2021 financial year.

The Managing Director, Morgan Capital Securities Ltd., Mr Rotimi Olubi, said the commencement of the second tranche of shares buyback programme by Dangote Cement during the period contributed to the growth.

“The programme saw the share price of the…