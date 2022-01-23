Nigeria, Cameroon will deepen collaboration to tackle insecurity – Olonisakin

By Muhyideen Jimoh

Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Cameroon, Amb. Abayomi Olonisakin has assured Nigerians of stronger collaboration between Nigeria and Cameroon to tackle insecurity, especially along the corridors of both countries.

Olonisakin told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Garoua, Cameroon on Saturday that deepening bilateral relations and welfare of Nigerians in Cameroon had been his priority since he assumed duty in 2021.

“I want to firstly say the relationship between Nigeria and Cameroon has been cordial.

“We are like brothers and that has also played out in all areas,” he said.

The envoy said both countries were exploring more ways of tackling the insurgency and general insecurity along their common borders.

“On security, I can assure you that both Nigeria and Cameroon have been working on bilateral and multilateral levels.

“This of course involves the multinational joint task force which is under the Lake Chad Basin Commission.

“These two…