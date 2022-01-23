UNIMAID develops programmes to tackle insecurity — V-C

The Vice-Chancellor of University of Maiduguri, Prof. Aliyu Shugaba, says the institution has developed various academic programmes to help in tackling insecurity.

Shugaba made this known when he featured at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) forum in Abuja.

He said that the region had faced the problems of insecurity in the last 12 years, noting that on assumption into office in 2019, he was able to safeguard the school environment.

According to him, the past two and half years have been eventful in the university with the achievement here and there.

“We have been able to record some successes even in difficult areas.

“I want to say that one of our greatest challenges in the past 12 years is the problem of insecurity,” he said.

He also said that he ensured that all reports that had been submited to the federal government on the issue of security and the perimeter fencing of the school were followed up.

`’ I was so lucky the Federal Executive Council (FEC) gave…