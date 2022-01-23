VC calls for national dialogue over insecurity

By Ikenna Uwadileke

The Vice-Chancellor, University of Maiduguri, Prof. Aliyu Shugaba, has called for a national dialogue as a solution to the insecurity and other challenges facing the country.

Shugaba made the call at a forum of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

While decrying the damage done by insecurity, the vice-chancellor emphasised that Nigeria needed peace to achieve rapid development.

“I think the best thing for this country is for us to imbibe peace; let us discuss whatever it is that borders us. We should be talking to ourselves not talking about ourselves.

“We should be able to look at ourselves and recognise the fact that we all need each other and through that we should be able to build a nation that we desire,’’ Shugaba said.

He also stressed the need for Nigeria to harness its diversity to develop.

“One American whom I have once worked with came to my university in my own department to conduct research on roots and…