We are developing devices to tackle insecurity, says VC UNIMAID

The Vice-Chancellor, University of Maiduguri, Prof. Aliyu Shugaba says the institution has recently gone into research and innovative programme to develop devices to tackle insecurity challenges in the campus.

Shugaba disclosed this when he featured at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) forum in Abuja.

He said that the institution brought the innovative idea following the devastating effects of insecurity in Borno and its environs.

According to him, the university is working with some relevant stakeholders in the area of research and development to provide an enabling environment for effective academic activities in the institution.

“In recent years, we have started recording success in research; we have recorded about five patents and we have breakthrough in registering the patents.

“We are now looking at the commercialisation of them,’’ he said.

He said…