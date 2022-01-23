We are still best, security challenges notwithstanding -UNIMAID VC

The University of Maiduguri says it is one the best universities in the country in spite of security challenges in its location.

Prof. Aliyu Shugaba, the Vice- Chancellor of the university, expressed this view at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) forum in Abuja.

Shugaba who buttressed his claim with the National Universities Commission (NUC) evidences, said that the institution had records of successes in different areas to its credit.

He said that the university had been delivering on its mandate, especially in the area of continuous academic activities and service to the community, in spite the security challenges in the region.

“We have been able to record some successes even in difficult areas. There was no day we close the university even at the peak of the insurgency.

“In fact there are evidences to suggest that, even NUC agrees that we are one of the best universities in the country.

“NUC has indicated clearly that our own affiliation with other…