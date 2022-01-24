2023: Christian group pledges support to Bello, calls him man of integrity

By Lizzy Okoji

A group under the aegis, Northern States Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) have pledged their support to Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi as Nigeria’s president in 2023.

Rev. Yakubu Pam, the leader of the association, pledged their support when he led some delegates on a courtesy visit to the governor at the Kogi Government House lodge on Monday in Abuja.

He said that they are reckoning with the governor based on his godly qualities and achievements in Kogi, describing him as a man of integrity.

Pam who was represented by Rev. Fr. Andrew Dodo, a member of the association, said that they would continue to pray for the governor to become Nigeria’s president in 2023.

He described the group as a progressive oriented body with the fundamental aim of enhancing developmental issues that has to do with human lives.

“The association gives priority to worthy politicians who adequately and sincerely represented the interest of the people regardless of their…