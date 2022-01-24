AFCON 2021: Eagles hold final training, ahead Tunisia clash

By Victor Okoye

The Super Eagles had their final training late on Saturday for the knockout game against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Cameroon.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the training took place at the annex pitch of the Roumde Adjia Stadium in Garoua.

The game was intense with the players involved in last minute drills, ahead of the win-or-burst encounter.

The round of 16 clash between Nigeria and Tunisia will take place at the main pitch of Stade Roumdé Adjia in Garoua from 8.00 p.m.

During the training which started at 8.00 p.m. and lasted for about an hour, 20 minutes, all 27 players in the squad took part.

Head Coach Augustine Eguavoen supervised the session along with assistant coaches Salisu Yusuf, Paul Aigbogun, Joseph Yobo, Terry Eguaoje and Aloysius Agu.

Goalkeeper trainer Alloy Agu also drilled the quartet of Maduka Okoye, Daniel Akpeyi, Francis Uzoho and John…