AFCON 2021: We didn’t deserve to lose to Tunisia, Eguavoen says

By Victor Okoye

Super Eagles interim coach Augustine Eguavoen on Sunday said his team did not deserve to lose against Tunisia in their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) round of 16 game.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that title favourites Nigeria crashed out of the AFCON on Sunday in Garoua, Cameroon after a 0-1 loss to Tunisia.

The North Africans now advance to the competition’s quarter-finals where they will take on the Stallions of Burkina Faso on the same Stade Roumde Adjia pitch in Garoua.

Eguavoen, while speaking at the post-match press conference, blamed bad officiating for his team’s ouster from the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.

He added that his players fought a good fight. “We tried to come back after the Tunisia goal, and we chased the game. But then we got a red card.

“It was clear that the officiating wasn’t fair,” the coach said.

He however disclosed that he had told the players to quickly put the…