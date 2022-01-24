Alao-Akala one of most astute South-West politicians – Osinbajo

By Chijioke Okoronkwo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described late Adebayo Alao-Akala, a former Governor of Oyo State, as one of the most astute politicians to come out of the South-West.

Osinbajo spoke with newsmen on Sunday after a condolence visit to Alao-Akala’s family in Ogbomosho, Oyo State.

Aged 71, Alao-Akala, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the governor of Oyo State between 2007 and 2011, died on Jan. 12 at his Ogbomosho residence.

The vice president said over the years, he had a close relationship with the deceased and his family.

“I had a personal relationship with him; many years ago, I have been very close to him and to his family especially through his nephew who is the current Attorney General of Oyo State.

“Those were days when I was teaching.. he was so kind and generous; he was a very kind and generous person; I have always known him as someone who was so kind; so generous and so loving.

“That was my first impression…