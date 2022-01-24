Amaechi applauds pace of work on Lekki Deep Seaport project

By Ephraims Sheyin

The Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, has applauded the pace of work on the Lekki Deep Seaport project, and expressed hope that services would commence at the port by the last quarter of 2022.

The minister, who undertook an assessment tour of the port site on Sunday, described the level of construction work as “very impressive”, and commended the management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) for availing the contractors the necessary support.

The minister, who was accompanied by the Acting Managing Director of NPA, Mohammed Bello-Koko, and Executive Secretary of Nigerian Shippers Council, Mr Emmanuel Jime, charged the contractors to sustain the tempo of work.

He specifically enjoined them to re-double their efforts to ensure that the scheduled inaugural date and commencement of cargo operations was achieved, and reminded them of President Mohammadu Buhari’s commitment to delivering efficient port services, in line with…