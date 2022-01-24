Burkina Faso President Kabore detained in military camp – sources

(Reuters/NAN) West African diplomat and four security sources reported on Monday that Burkina Faso President Roch Kabore has been detained at a military camp by mutinying soldiers.

Kabore’s detention came after sustained gunfire rang out from military camps on Sunday night in the capital Ouagadougou with soldiers demanding more support for their fight against Islamist militants.

The government had denied that the army had seized power.

Kabore’s exact whereabouts or situation were unknown on Monday morning, with conflicting reports circulating among security and diplomatic sources.

Several armoured vehicles of the presidential fleet, riddled with bullets, could be seen near the president’s residence. One was spattered with blood.

Residents of the president’s neighbourhood reported heavy gunfire overnight.

Three armoured vehicles and soldiers wearing balaclavas were stationed outside the headquarters of the state broadcaster.

Government sources could not…