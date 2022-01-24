England Police thank public for help in locating transit van

Police in Surrey, in south-east England, have thanked the public for their assistance in locating a transit van which was stolen from an address in the Epsom area over the weekend.

In a social media appeal for help, police said the custom-made Ford van was a “lifeline” for Harvey and shared photos of the little boy who uses a wheelchair, as well as the missing vehicle.

In a series of tweets posted on Sunday, Surrey Police said: “We URGENTLY need your help. Please RT and/or copy the link and send to friends, especially in the Epsom area. Two vehicles were stolen from an address, one is a specially adapted vehicle for Harvey.

“The Transit is a lifeline for Harvey, so we’re desperate to get it back for him and his family.”

Over the next few hours, the photo of the missing transit was retweeted over a thousand times, and then just before 7pm on Sunday, police had an update.

“We’re really pleased to confirm that the adapted van has been found,” Surrey Police said.

A…