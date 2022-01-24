Group calls for nomination of 10 persons for awards

By Perpetua Onuegbu

A group, Junior Chamber International (JCI), has called on citizens to nominate 10 outstanding persons for awards in any area of endeavour both locally and internationally.

The President of the group, Mr Olawale Bakare, made the call at a news conference in Abuja .

Bakare, represented at the conference by Mr Attairu Abdullah, General Legal Counsel for 2022, called on all citizens to participate in the nomination process by nominating youths that are doing exemplary things that could be showcased at the global level.

He added that the organisation, with a membership of about 5,000, aims to transform passionate people to capable young leaders in the society through trainings, projects, events and programmes.

“We feel there is the need to identify people doing well in different areas of life and get them exposed to the world.

“This is done in stages, as the award – Ten Outstanding Youths Persons (TOYP), Nigeria – is to identify 10 outstanding…