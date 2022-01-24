NNPC weekly: Expert lauds NNPC Management for 2021 performance

By Edith Ike-Eboh and Emmanuel Afonne

The management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited got a morale booster for 2022 business following commendation by an economic expert for the performance of the Petroleum industry in 2021.

Prof. Uche Uwaleke, a professor of capital market at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi who gave the commendation in Abuja said with the reforms and the transformation of the NNPC into a limited liability company, 2022 holds greater prospects for the industry.

Uwaleke said the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 pointed to a gloom in the industry in 2021 but the successful management of the industry, especially the declaration of profit by the NNPC was unprecedented.

In another development, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Timipre Sylva expressed support for the campaign by the Nigerian Women for Gas and Green Initiatives towards a clean and green Nigeria.

Sylva gave the declaration when he…