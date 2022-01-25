Adamawa, FG to revive cocoa farming – Official

By Muhammad Adam

The Adamawa Government in collaboration with the Federal Government initiated plans to resuscitate cocoa farming in the state.

Mr Umar Daware, Commissioner for Agriculture, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria’ ( NAN), on Tuesday in Yola.

Daware said that the state government had prepared to resuscitate and participate fully in cocoa farming.

”Cocoa is one of the cash crops the Federal Government has given priority and fortunately, the southern parts of the state, especially Ganye and Toungo Local Government Areas, have fertile land suitable for cocoa farming.