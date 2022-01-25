AFCON: Garoua fans lament Super Eagles surprise exit

By Muhyideen Jimoh

Football enthusiast in Garoua (Cameroon) have continue to lament what they describe as the surprise exit of Super Eagles from the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Eagles on Sunday in Garoua crashed out in the round of 16 after losing to their less fancied Tunisian opponent 0-1.

The Super Eagles who had made Garoua a sort of fortress, winning all their three group games in style and endearing the local fans could not fly against their tricky north African foe.

A NAN correspondent in Garoua who spoke to some of the professionals and fans after the match reports that it was all shock for most of them who had tipped the Eagles to go all the way to the finals.

Anye Derick, a goalkeeper with Coton Sport FC de Garoua, the most famous club in the town said he was shocked at the Super Eagles loss to Tunisia.

He said he, his team mates and by extension the whole of Garoua have been…