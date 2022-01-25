BCPG, Oniru of Iruland brainstorm to avert building collapse

By Grace Alegba

Oniru of Iru Land, Oba Gbolahan Lawal, has called for collaboration with the Building Collapse Prevention Guild (BCPG) to curb rising spate of building collapse on the Lekki axis, Lagos State.

Lawal made the call in Lagos on Monday when the newly elected executives of the Lagos State Chapter of the Guild paid a courtesy visit on his palace.

The traditional ruler said collaboration with the BCPG would checkmate construction infractions on the axis.

The Oniru who listed the team of built environment professionals who managed the Oniru Family Estate, measuring about 230 hectares with over 1,000 houses, urged the Guild to work with the team.

He said his experience as a former Commissioner for Housing in Lagos came to bare in his desire for partnership with the BCPG.

He recalled his robust working relationship with Mr Kunle Awobodu, the Founder/Pioneer President of the BCPG, training artisans and carrying out other innovative schemes that yielded positive…