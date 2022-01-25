Court to deliver judgment in suit seeking 35% affirmative action March 30

By Taiye Agbaje

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, fixed March 30 for judgment in a suit filed by some women groups for the Federal Government to implement the 35 per cent affirmative action.

Justice Donatus Okorowo fixed the date after counsel to the plaintiffs, Mrs Funmi Falana, and the lawyer to the defence, Terhemba Agbe, adopted their processes and argued their matter in the suit.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the plaintiffs, in the suit marked: FHC/ABC/CS/1006/2020, are the Incorporated Trustees of Nigerian Women Trust Fund, Women Empowerment Legal Aid, and Centre for Democracy and Development West Africa.

Others are Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre, Vision Spring Initiative, and Women in Politics Forum, among others.

The groups had sued the Federal Government and the Attorney General of the Federation as defendants in the suit.

They had sought the court order, ensuring the 35 per cent affirmative action policy of the…