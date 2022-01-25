COVID-19, emerging biological threats to national security – NSA

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The National Security Adviser (NSA), retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno, has described the outbreak of Coronavirus known as COVID-19 as one of the emerging biological threats to national security.

Munguno disclosed this at a five-day training on Biorisk Management and Public Health Emergency Preparedness, organised by the Office of NSA in collaboration with the World Health Organisation and other technical partners on Monday, in Abuja.

The NSA represented by the Director, Policy and Strategy, Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Amb. Aminu Lawal, said the outbreak of COVID-19 in December 2019 had brought the world to a standstill.

He said that 340,543,962 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,570,163 deaths, had been reported to WHO as of Jan. 22, globally with 9,571,502,663 vaccine doses administered.

According to him, in Nigeria, coronavirus cases are 251,959, with 3,124 deaths and 225,946 recoveries.

“The crises that engulfed the…