Dangote maintains rank as Forbes’ richest man in Africa

By Alex Enebeli

Alhaji Aliko Dangote has retained his position as the richest man in Africa, with a net worth of $12.1 billion, according to the 2022 edition of the Forbes’ Top 10 Africa’s Billionaires List.

This is contained in a post on their verified Twitter account @Forbes.

According to the report, for 11th year in a row, Aliko Dangote of Nigeria is the continent’s richest person, worth an estimated $13.9 billion, up from $12.1 billion in 2021.

This according to the magazine, followed a 30 per cent increase in the stock price of Dangote Cement, his most valuable asset.

A surge in housing developments in Nigeria and growth in government infrastructure spending drove higher demand in the first nine months of 2021, analysts found.

The report added that Africa’s billionaires were richer than they had been in years, despite the global pandemic.

As a group, the continent’s 18 billionaires were worth an estimated $84.9 billion…