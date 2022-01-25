Deregulation: FG introduces infrastructure fund for auto gas transition

By Emmanuella Anokam

The Federal Government says it will take into consideration infrastructure fund for the midstream and downstream sector targeted at developing gas infrastructure to actualise Auto Gas Transition.

Chief Timipre Sylva, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, disclosed this on Monday in Abuja during a meeting with Oil Marketers on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)/Auto Gas Transition Programme.

The meeting was organised to discuss private sector’s engagements and structures to put in place before subsidy removal and strategies on how to deploy Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) within the shortest timeframe.

Auto Gas conversion was part of the structure and building block which government planned to put in place towards full deregulation for alternative means to avoid full weight of subsidy removal impact on citizens.

Sylva told the oil marketers that the midstream and downstream regulatory authorities already had infrastructure development fund targeted at…