Female football teams compete at maiden Afusat Abiodun Gold Cup

Ten female football teams in Ikorodu, Lagos State, are competing for N100,000 cash prize at the maiden edition of the Afusat Olabimpe Abiodun Female Gold Cup.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the competition began on Sunday at the Police Barracks Sports Field, Ikorodu.

It will end on Feb. 13.

At the opening ceremony, Director-General, Lagos State Sports Commission, Oluwatoyin Bolowoton, said that the tournament was part of activities to promote the development of the girl-child.

He hoped that the competition would promote the growth of female football.

“The tournament is meant for our girls.

“It is a good one happening here in Ikorodu; this is what we have been longing for, we will encourage more people to come to the assistance of the girl-child,” he said.

Bolowoton disclosed that the state had concluded plans for grassroots programmes for female…