FG suspends fuel subsidy removal

By Naomi Sharang

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, says it is clear that it is not possible to remove subsidy on petroleum products due to some impediments.

He said this during a meeting with Senate President Ahmad Lawan on Monday in Abuja over the planned removal of subsidy on petroleum products by the Federal Government.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, was at the meeting.

According to Timipre, it is clear that it is not possible at this time for the government to remove the subsidy.

“It is not within the contemplation now, of this administration, to remove subsidy, but of course, if there are legislative enablers that will ensure it is within the law, then I think it is a legislative responsibility.

“Subsidy removal will not happen. When you pass a law, a law is not cast in stone. In implementing the law, you now arrive at some impediments to implementation.

“We now feel we need to take…