Firm moves to introduce ”borderless opportunities” for banking services

By Kadiri Abdulrahman

A financial services provider, Leatherback Limited, says it is set to introduce a banking system that will enable bank customers transact business across borders with unusual ease.

Leatherback Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr Ibrahim Toyeeb, made this known in a statement on Tuesday.

Toyeeb said that the introduction of Leatherback to the global market was underpinned by a desire to “democratis” banking and provide opportunities for borderless global trade and commerce.

He said that the firm would introduce a multiple currency solution account that would make global financial services quick, easy and secure.

“Leatherback is poised to disrupt the financial services sector with its one account, multiple currency solution that allows businesses and individuals to conduct global transactions easily, quickly and securely.

“Emerging markets are the principal drivers of global growth, and given this reality,…