Fresh CVR registration hits 5.17m

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

INEC says fresh registration in the third quarter of the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) nationwide has hit 5,173,335.

INEC in its weekly update on CVR for Quarter 3, Week 3, in Abuja on Monday, also disclosed that 2,665,421 registrants had completed online and physical registration.

This according to the updated statistics comprised 1,344,813 males, and 1,320,608 females.

The statisrics indicated that 24,723 of the figure were Persons Living With Disability (PWDS) and 1,854,371 were youth between the ages of 18 and 34.

It also noted that of the 2,665,421 persons that had completed their registration, 1,092,742 did it online, while 1,572,679 did physical registration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the update also revealed that INEC had received 8,550,561 applications.

The total figure include applications for voter transfer, requests for replacement of Permanent Voter Cards and update of voter information records,…