In drug supply reduction, our interdiction efforts yielded unparalleled results, and as of Dec. 31 we also seized over 3.4million kilogrammes of assorted drugs.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized drugs and cash amounting to over N130 billion between January and December 2021 nationwide.

NDLEA Chairman, retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, gave the figure at a media briefing to mark his one year in office on Monday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Marwa as the NDLEA Chairman on Jan. 17, 2021 and assumed duty on Jan. 18, 2021.

Marwa had worked as Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee for the Elimination of Drug Abuse (PACEDA) between 2018 and December 2020 along with others, to develop a blueprint on how to end drug abuse in Nigeria.

He noted that the agency had also arrested 12,306 suspects, including seven drug barons within the same period nationwide.

The NDLEA chief stated that the agency had convicted 1, 400 offenders with 1,502 cases pending in court.

Marwa described the achievement as the easiest for him because it also formed part of the development…