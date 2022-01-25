Murder: NCWS demands justice for Hanifa, others

By Dorcas Jonah

The National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) has called for justice for Hanifa Abubakar, a five-year-old pupil, murdered by the proprietor of Noble Primary School, Kano.

The National President of NCWS, Mrs Laraba Shoda, made the called in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Shoda described the incident as tragic and demanded that the accused be brought to book for terminating the life of an innocent child placed in his care for academic development.

According to her, it is unfortunate that Nigerians are, once again, made to experience the painful loss of another child in an environment where they ought to receive protection.

”The kidnap and eventual murder of Hanifa by her teacher after collecting ransom of six million naira from her parent, is one of the most inhuman acts of wickedness.

”The killing of this innocent Nigerian child by the proprietor of her school is a gross betrayal of trust which the little girl and her parent reposed in the…