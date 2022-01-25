Women groups in “one million women walk for Bello” in Abuja

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Different women groups, under the umbrella of Women United for Yahaya Bello on Tuesday, organised a rally to express supports for Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi’s presidential ambition.

The women from more than 600 groups across the six geo-political zones, at a solidarity walk entitled “One Million Women March for Yahaya Bello” in Abuja, said that Bello had all it eould take to be president in 2023.

President, National Association of Women Entrepreneurs, Mrs Vera Ndanusa, told journalists that the turnout of women for the rally was an evidence that Bello supported women.

“The large turnout of women for the rally shows that whenever you empower a woman, you reap the benefits many times over”, she said.

Ndanusa said that Nigerian women had made up their minds to support whoever had been supporting them.

She advised that it was not yet late for people in power to learn women empowerment from Bello, saying women empowerment should be top…