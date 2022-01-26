AAH raises concern over children malnutrition in Northwest.

By Tosin Kolade

Action Against Hunger (AAH) Nigeria, an NGO, on Tuesday raised its concern over prevailing chronic and acute malnutrition in children in the North western zone of the country.

Mr Rangaiya Kanaganathan, Head of Department, Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), of the organisation, expressed the worry in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Abuja.

He said that there was need for renewed stakeholder commitment to change the trend.

According to him, AAH had been leading the global fight against hunger and malnutrition among the most vulnerable population in northern Nigeria since 2010.

He, however, expressed worry over the low awareness about the prevalence of hunger in the north western states.

“Sometimes, the needs in the north west are not really known to everyone; most of the time, concentration is on the northeast.

” But, there is a huge level of malnutrition, a higher level in comparison with the north-east.

“AAH started its…