Academy plans training for Nigerians on developmental ideas

By Angela Atabo

Yanmo Online Coaching Academy (YOCA), a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO) says it plans to train Nigerians on developmental ideas by changing their mindset towards sustainable economic development.

Ms Adetula Yanmo, the Chief Executive Officer, YOCA, said this at a pre-master class news conference in Abuja on Tuesday.

Yanmo said that the training was necessary for the nation to attain sustainable economic development, as it was necessary for citizens to work on their mindsets for development to take place.

She said that most Nigerians were held back from achieving a lot in their lives because of limiting beliefs and mindsets, saying it was imperative to build their capacities to align with developmental ideas.

She said that the master class was aimed at demystify and shifting the minds of people to be more positive in thinking.

“So if you do not think in the right way…