Aisha Buhari calls for action against cancer

By Ahmed Ubandoma

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has called on relevant stakeholders to make a concerted efforts to ensure effective prevention and control of cancer in the country.

The wife of the president said this on Tuesday, when she received members of the Nigerian Cancer Society at the State House, Abuja.

“Cancer is a global burden and a major cause of death, especially among African population because many have died of breast, cervical and prostate cancer.

“Lack of proper awareness also contributed to the raising cases of death from the cancer scourge, as a founder of Aisha Buhari foundation, I am interested in working with stakeholders to save lives,’’ she said.

She, therefore, expressed determination to scale up awareness creation and providing support for the screening of breast and cervical cancer patients across the country.

Buhari told the gathering that, their efforts will go a long way in supporting the Federal Government`s determination towards…