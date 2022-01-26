Culture advocate harps on consumption, promotion of indigenous foods

By Ikenna Osuoha

Ms May Ikokwu, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Save Our Heritage Initiative (SOHI), says eating local foods and fruits indigenous to Nigeria will enhance healthy living and preserve local culture.

She made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday.

Ikokwu said the consumption of indigenous foods and fruits would also promote national integration, apart from their nutritional values.

She added that “indigenous foods are mostly natural, with capacity to renew lives; unlike processed and foreign foods.”

Ikokwu stressed the need to eat more breadfruit, especially for the elderlies, and listed some of the advantages to include lowering of cholesterol, fighting infections, promoting youthful skin and healthy hair.

She noted that “breadfruit also contains a good amount of fiber that reduces the rate of glucose absorption; it is also a heart-friendly food with…