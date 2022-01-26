FG, IOM repatriates 167 victims of trafficking from Libya

By Lizzy Okoji

The Federal Government in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) on Tuesday repatriated another 167 victims of human trafficking and forced labour stranded in Libya.

Mr Kabiru Musa, Charge d’ Affairs of the Nigerian Mission in Libya disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Musa stated the 167 stranded Nigerians left the Mitiga International Airport, Tripoli on Tuesday night and are expected to arrive at the Murtala Muhammed International Lagos on Jan. 26.

He said the Federal government granted a special waiver to the IOM and the Nigerian Mission in Tripoli following the circumstances in Libya which hosts thousands of stranded Nigerians.

Musa said the exercise which is the first in the year included victims of human trafficking, forced labour, those released from detentions and irregular migrants on voluntary return who took Libya as a transit country.

“Today, we conducted the first evacuation exercise of the…