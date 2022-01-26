FirstBank partners Rotary Club on infrastructure devt. in Lagos school

By Chinyere Joel-Nwokeoma

First Bank Nigeria Ltd. in collaboration with Rotary Club of Lagos have donated four blocks of renovated classrooms, library and borehole to Lafiaji Senior High School, Lagos, to enhance learning and sanitation.

Mr Babawale Agbeyangi, president, Rotary Club of Lagos, said at the inauguration of the projects on Tuesday that they would improve health and education in the state.

Agbeyangi noted that the club also partnered FBNHoldings to create a conducive learning environment for the students.

He said the club conducted cervical screening and vaccination for 200 female students of the school, trained the teachers in ICT and donated equipment to ensure students had access to STEM education.

The president commended the bank and FBNHoldings for supporting the project, noting that it would assist to shape the future of the students.

Agbeyangi said the club would continue to take action on sustainable projects that would have lasting impact on…