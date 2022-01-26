Lawan Jimeta tasks promoted officers on effective policing.

By Deborah Coker

The Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police, Zone 5, Lawan Jimeta, on Tuesday tasked newly promoted officers in the zone on professionalism and commitment to efficient and effective policing.

Jimeta gave the charge in Benin, while decorating the three newly promoted officers serving at the headquarters of the zone comprising Edo and Delta.

He also charged the newly elevated officers to see their promotion as the work of God as “promotion comes from above.”

The AIG reminded them that they must remain professional, committed and dedicated as promotion came with additional responsibilities and challenges.

He congratulated them and prayed God to grant them wisdom to shoulder the responsibilities of their new ranks.

Jemeta also appreciated the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba, and the Police Service Commission for the recommendation and subsequent promotion of the officers.

According to him, the promotion will go a long way in boosting…