Nigeria begins COVID-19 childhood vaccination

By Abujah Racheal

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has integrated childhood vaccination at COVID-19 vaccination sites for children from 0-23 months.

This is to ensure that preventable childhood diseases are not neglected in the face of the response against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Executive Director, NPHCDA, Dr Faisal Shuaib, disclosed this at the National COVID-19 vaccines weekly briefing on Tuesday, in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this formed part of the first meeting for the 2022 to give an update on the progress made in the country’s COVID-19 vaccination process by the agency.

According to him, the integration of childhood immunisation is part of the Federal Government plan to involve childhood immunisation in its ongoing COVID-19 campaign train.

“In this phase of COVID-19 mass vaccination, the campaign would be integrated with childhood immunisation and other primary health care services.

“What this…