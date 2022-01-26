Nigerian Army attributes recent successes to new war strategy

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Nigerian Army said on Wednesday that its new war strategy has significantly impacted positively on the operations across the theatres resulting in troops’ swift responses to attacks.

The army spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya introduced the strategy on assumption of duty

Nwachukwu said the army chief made it clear his vision to have “a professional Nigerian army ready to accomplish assigned missions within a joint environment in defence of Nigeria’’.

He said in furtherance of the vision, Yahaya clearly enunciated his command philosophy and pledged to lead with sincerity, transparency and accountability at all times.

According to Nwachukwu, the army chief also reassured that he will run the army fairly and justly and giving equal opportunity to all, based on individual competency and character.

“This is in addition to newly acquired…