Okorocha joins 2023 presidential race

By Kingsley Okoye

Sen. Rochas Okorocha (APC-Imo) has joined the 2023 presidential race.

Okorocha who represents Imo-West at the National Assembly, said this in a letter addressed to President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan and read at plenary on Wednesday.

The lawmaker also said that he plans to address a World Press Conference on Jan. 31 at the International Conference Centre, Abuja to unfold his agenda on the race.

By the pronouncement, Okorocha has joined a host of other aspirants from the South East seeking to be Nigeria’s president in 2023. (NAN)