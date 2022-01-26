Stakeholders make case for Sugar-Sweetened Beverage taxation

Some key stakeholders in the health sector have made a case for Sugar-Sweetened Beverage(SSB) taxation.

They described it as an effective and evidence-based approach to tackling Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) and promoting public health.

The stakeholders spoke at the first Webinar Series on Nigeria Pro-Health Taxes with the theme: “Does Nigeria Need Sugar Tax?”

The forum, which was organised in collaboration with Nigeria Health Watch (NHW), was supported by the National Action on Sugar Reduction (NASR), Healthcare Federation of Nigeria and the Nigeria Cancer Society.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, while presenting the breakdown of the 2022 budget, had announced an excise tax of N10 per liter on all non-alcoholic, carbonated and sweetened beverages.

The minister said the new tax was introduced to raise excise duties and revenues for health-related and other critical expenditures in line…