Sugar tax, a welcome development — Experts

By Abiodun Azi

Experts in the health sector have said that the newly introduced sugar tax was a welcome development in Nigeria.

They made known at a webinar organised by the Nigeria Health Watch in Lagos on Tuesday entitled: ”Does Nigeria Need Sugar Tax?”.

In his contribution, Dr Fola Adeola, Chairman, FATE Foundation, said that little savings in public financing was key to a robust economy.

Adeola also advised that whatever revenue was realised from the sugar tax should be put into development of well being of citizens.

Adeola, who described sugar tax as a good idea, said he supported the policy in order to reduce alcohol consumption.

He also advised that revenue realised from sugar tax should be channeled into what he called beneficial aspects of the ecosystem.

Contributing, Dr Kate Mandeville, Senior Health Specialist at the World Bank, said that 66 countries around the world had been targeting sugar tax and the same model would be used in Nigeria.

Mandeville…