TEXEM UK says improving business in COVID-19 era is tasking.

By Ikenna Uwadileke

The founder of TEXEM UK, Dr Alim Abubakre, a British Nigerian, has said that improving business performance during a pandemic like COVID-19 is a very challenging task.

Abubakre, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja said this was because there were disruptions which a business leader needed to avoid during such uncertain periods.

The entrepreneur noted that though the challenges were enormous, they were surmountable with the right dose of creativity, innovativeness and determination on the part of the leaders.

He urged Nigerian leaders and entrepreneurs to be self-motivated before trying to motivate their team in the volatile era of COVID-19.

Abubakre said a prolific leader must firstly motivate himself before he could motivate his or her team in order to record maximum productivity.

“It becomes easy to provide strategic direction and inspire your team to achieve organisational goals when you are self-motivated.

“But, how do you motivate…