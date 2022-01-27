500 blood units compromised due to power outage – NBSC

By Aderogba George

The National Blood Service Commission (NBSC) says 500 blood units were compromised due to disconnection by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Haruna Abdullahi, Head, Media and Publicity of the commission.

“No fewer than 500 units of blood collected from voluntary blood donors have been compromised following disruption of power supply to our headquarters. “The power outage also presents a major deterrent to voluntary blood donors due to the risks to their security and safety as donors. “In the coming days, the shortage of safe blood to patients in need of it will hit Nigerians as a result of the ill-conceived action of the AEDC, and that unless the issue is addressed,” the commission said.

The commission in the statement explained how important electricity supply is to the commission especially in the area of guaranteeing blood safety before usage.

“The AEDC’s…