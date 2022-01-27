Amaechi commends committee report on Nigeria private jetties

Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, has commended the members of the Presidential Standing Committee on Private Jetties (PSCPJ) for compiling and presenting report and compendium of private jetties in Nigeria.

Amaechi, while receiving the report in Abuja on Wednesday, said it would be summarised and presented to the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

”I am greatful that you have presented this today, we will try to summarise it so that we can present it to the cabinet, for every minister to have a copy and look at the activities of the PSCP.

”If they have any comment to make, then they will do so.

“Thank you for your hard work but you need to do more because from your report, there are illegal jetties and no jetty should exist without FG’s authorisation,” he said.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Magdalene Ajani, also applauded members of the committee for the work done and requested for a copy of the executive summary.

”You will…