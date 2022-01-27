Egypt to help preserve Nigeria’s looted bronzes from Germany

By Rotimi Ijikanmi

The Egyptian Government has offered to assist Nigeria in the preservation of the 1,130 looted Benin bronzes being expected in the country from Germany.

The artefacts, with the least weight of 30kg each, looted by British troops in 1897, are to be repatriated from Germany to Nigeria this year.

Egypt Minister of Tourism and Antiquties Dr Khaled El-Anany made the offer in Cairo, Egypt when the Minister of Information and Culture , Alhaji Lai Mohammed paid him a visit.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was on the sidelines of a bilateral discussion with Africa Export Import Bank (Afreximbank) on how Nigeria can access funding to support its growing creative industry.

NAN reports that Mohammed had led some private sector stakeholders involved in Digital Switch Over (DSO), to Afreximbank to assist them on how they can source fund to complete the wholly private sector financially driven project.

The Egyptian minister said they…