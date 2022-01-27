Equatorial Guinea beat Mali on penalty kicks to reach quarter-finals

Equatorial Guinea needed penalty kicks on Wednesday in Limbe to beat Mali 6-5 on penalty kicks after a goalless draw in extra-time.

The win helped them to reach the quarter-finals of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tagged “Cameroon 2021”, where they set a date with Senegal on Sunday.

Nzalang Nacional reached the quarter-finals for the third time in as many participations.

Mali on their part failed to imitate what they did in Cameroon 50 years ago when they reached the 1972 final.

Taken by anxiety and the desire to score in the first minutes, both teams failed to create real goal opportunities

Mali could have opened the scoring after the 32nd minute though.

RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Handara came close to scoring but could not keep his balance to finish off a free-kick.

The Malian Eagles tried a counter-attacking move to force their opponents into making mistakes.

In the 37th minute, Mali striker Moussa Doumbia claimed a penalty kick, but the assistance of…