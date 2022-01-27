FCT councils’ election: Group to sensitise women on active participation

By Patricia Amogu

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO),Engage, Empower, Educate Initiative is set to sensitise women to actively participate in the Federal Capital Territory councils elections scheduled for Feb. 12

The Executive Director and Founder of the group, Mr Belema Meshack-Hart, said this on Wednesday in Abuja.

Meshack-Hart said that the group would launch a campaign under the Pink vote movement and organise debate delving on women and girl child issues.

He said that the organisation envisions a society where women would have their pride of place in politics and would also be accountable for every office held after elections.

“The Pink Debate is the first of its kind. It’s a gender-based debate that will solely focus on issues around the African woman and the girl child.

“With a view to achieving a system where gender-based issues, especially that of the Nigerian woman, takes center stage with political office holders; with the sole aim of…