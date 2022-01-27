Israel donates research centre to promote girl-child education in Nigeria

By Fortune Abang

Israel has donated a Research Skill Development Computer Classroom Centre to Nigeria to boost educational growth of the girl-child in the country.

Amb. Michael Freeman, the Ambassador of Israel to Nigeria, while donating the centre to Regina Pacis College on Wednesday in Abuja, said “it is to commemorate Golda Meir, former Prime Minister of Israel.”

Michael, also the permanent representative of Israel to ECOWAS, described Golda as the first female Prime Minister of Israel, who had contributed to the emergence and growth of that country.

According to him, the choice of the school is to encourage girl-child education through donation of 20-pieces of computers, projector, reading tables and chairs, library books and other learning accessories.

Michael said embracing technology was one of the most vital ingredients of success for 21st century leaders and most successful global leaders understand how to leverage technology in managing and leading…