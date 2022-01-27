Israel to strengthen diplomatic relations with Nigeria – Envoy

By Fortune Abang

Israel reassures of plans to deepen diplomatic relations with Nigeria in aspects of economic cooperation.

Amb. Michael Freeman, Ambassador of Israel to Nigeria, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

Michael, also Permanent Representative of Israel to ECOWAS, commended Nigeria to be a great country, saying potential to achieve a lot.

“Nigeria is a wonderful country with wonderful, friendly and hospitable people, there is huge potential between Israel and Nigeria in many different fields, one of them will be in the area of education.

“The sky’s the limit; it is up to Nigerians, it is up to Israelis to see potential they have, I think our both countries have so much to learn from each other.

“Israel has so much to learn from Nigerians and Nigeria too has so much to learn from Israel, my job is to help connect and think of different areas that can work.

“If that will be in education, agriculture, water, in…